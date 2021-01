Erdogan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Mediaport: Armenia PM's wife and daughters exit from airport in Moscow

Russia Deputy FM discusses results of Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting with France and US Ambassadors

Woman's body found in Artsakh, resignations continue in Armenia, 14.01.21 digest

Armenia parliament majority faction leader: Snap parliamentary elections not discussed during meeting with PM

Armenia MOD, Belarus Ambassador discuss cooperation in defense sector

Child and family support center to be established in Armenia's Syunik Province

Armenian FM: Armenia inviting Azerbaijan to launch talks over final clarification of Karabakh's status

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan FMs agree to intensify cooperation

Armenian FM: Issue of POWs can't be solved in one day

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized

Armenia PM receives outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador

Armenia diaspora commissioner: Working with Diaspora became more difficult after war

Armenia's Pashinyan in a meeting with deputies of My Step faction in parliament

Conservative Party of Armenia thanks France for solely doing its best to prevent the Russian-Turkish project

Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate says no food of Azerbaijani origin imported into country

Karabakh FM: Ministry has good team and is ready to resist current challenges

Armenia FM on return of Armenian POWs and hostages in Azerbaijan

Dollar drops in Armenia

Mirzoyan: Partner countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan must make efforts to resolve issue of return of captives

Armenia premier continues consultations with representatives of political forces

Armenia Police Major Edgar Galoyan resigns, joins people in demanding PM's resignation

Road accident in Shushi occupied by Azerbaijanis, 1 dead

Homeland Salvation Movement of Armenia launches provincial visits

Opposition Bright Armenia Party MP reflects on their meeting with Supreme Judicial Council member candidate

Armenia economy minister: This year our inflation is at target level

Armenia FM meeting with members of National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations

Armenia customs attaché clarifies situation with more than 100 trucks stuck at Upper Lars

Aliyev behaves as if Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, while key issues remain unresolved, Carey Cavanaugh says

Armenia minister projects 8.5% economic decline for 2020

With what reservation Azerbaijan signed international convention banning death penalty?

Armenia legislature committee approves international protocol on prohibition of use capital punishment

Armenian political party leader: Turkey thinks Azerbaijan is acting independently

Armenia justice minister: Anticorruption courts, anticorruption appellate courts will be set up

HRW: The assault on human rights continued in Turkey during the Covid-19 pandemic

31 deaths from coronavirus reported so far in Artsakh

Armenia government approves energy development strategic plan until 2040

Armenia ex-official dies of coronavirus

Opposition Bright Armenia Party MPs meeting with cassation court president candidate

Armenia to have National Minorities Day

Snapchat to permanently block Trump's account on Biden's inauguration day

Arshakyan: Armenia has great potential for technological mind

Woman's body found in Artsakh village

Armenian military prosecutor holds meeting with Russian prosecutor's office representatives in Artsakh

Armenia, Belarus to sign readmission agreements

Gagik Jhangiryan meeting with opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament

Armenia PM: New quality of governance must be brought to executive body

China records COVID-19 death case

World oil prices falling

448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Vaccination against coronavirus gets underway at Russian military base in Armenia

Google, Twitter, Amazon hope Biden administration will pass US federal digital data law

Trump to be banned from running for president again?

WHO says 2nd year of pandemic 'could even be tougher'

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service was instructed to “put” secret files “to work”

New York to cancel 3 contracts with Trump Organization

Newspaper: Armenian captives’ issue not resolved because Russians did not want to?

Airbnb to suspend bookings in Washington ahead of Biden inauguration

US House of Representatives impeaches Trump

Lenovo presents ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 laptop

Turkey’s Erdogan accuses social media of "cyber dictatorship"

Karabakh MFA: January 13, 1990 is one of the most tragic dates in the history of the Armenian people

50 roofs changed, 25 homes repaired in Armenia's Aygepar village after July battles

Scientific edition of 'Mein Kampf' book to be published in Poland

Armenia Ombudsman releases new special report

Austria expels Turk who claimed he was ordered to kill Austrian politicians

Stepanakert: Artsakh meets all criteria of a state

Azerbaijan: Construction of Kars-Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku railway will cost $434,000,000

Davit Sanasaryan resigns from post of head of Armenia State Supervision Service

Stepanakert: Azerbaijani society not ready for friendly and neighborly relations with Armenians

Armenian Catholicos-Patriarch Grigor Kaproyan in hospital

Karabakh President's Chief of Staff: Azerbaijan demonstrating criminal behavior in regard to Armenian POWs

Germany tightens entry rules amid COVID-19

Armenian injured as Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, Armenia president hospitalized with COVID-19, 13.01.21 digest

Karabakh MFA issues statement on Azerbaijani army's gross violation of ceasefire regime and death of soldier

COVID-19 new strain cases reported in Hungary

British Andair stops supplying components for Turkish Bayraktar UAVs

Japan to completely ban entry of foreigners, including businessmen

Armenia citizens lighting candles in memory of heroes at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia and Artsakh parliamentary committees discuss issues on mitigating credit burden of Karabakh citizens

US threatens European companies with sanctions over Nord Stream 2

Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks, discuss return of POWs

Sudanese military helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff

Igor Popov responds to Nikol Pashinyan, says Moscow never offered to give provinces of Karabakh to Baku

Armenian FM appeals to UN Secretary-General: Azerbaijan not fulfilling obligations

Biden nominates Samantha Power to head USAID

Opposition Bright Armenia Party presents draft declaration of parliament to get country out of created situation

Artsakh Defense Army: The soldier received a gunshot wound

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Soldier with "possible COVID-19" diagnosis dies after being admitted to Artsakh hospital

Italian government offers to extend the emergency mode until April 30

Could Armenia PM not have signed Moscow statement, insisting that POWs’ issue should be resolved first?

UK billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies aged 86

Putin briefs Erdogan on his meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan

Armenia FM to meet with parliamentary standing committee on foreign relations

Armenia legislature majority leader not denying discussion within faction on replacing PM Pashinyan

Armenia Parliament Speaker's address on 31st anniversary of Baku anti-Armenian pogroms

Indonesian president gets COVID-19 vaccination