Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh being vaccinated against coronavirus

Military doctors have begun vaccinating the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) against the coronavirus.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, about 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 were sent Thursday to a special medical detachment in Karabakh for further use.
The vaccination will be carried out in two stages. The first dose of the vaccine will be given to all the aforesaid peacekeepers by the end of January, and the second—by February 21. The peacekeeping command and military doctors were the first to be vaccinated.