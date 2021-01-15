News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 15
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh being vaccinated against coronavirus
Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh being vaccinated against coronavirus
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Military doctors have begun vaccinating the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) against the coronavirus.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, about 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 were sent Thursday to a special medical detachment in Karabakh for further use.

The vaccination will be carried out in two stages. The first dose of the vaccine will be given to all the aforesaid peacekeepers by the end of January, and the second—by February 21. The peacekeeping command and military doctors were the first to be vaccinated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos