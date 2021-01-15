Azerbaijan president visits Shushi, resignations and dismissals continue in Artsakh and Armenia, 15.01.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 15.01.2021:

SHUSHI

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited Nagorno-Karabakh's (Artsakh) Shushi.

During his visit, Aliyev headed to the Armenian Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral. It was twice shelled by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the recent hostilities which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Artsakh. Moreover, people were in this church during both attacks, and four Russian reporters were injured in the second shelling.

Aliyev was accompanied by his wife Mehriban and daughter Leyla. Aliyev also attended the groundbreaking for the airport in Fizuli town and announced that the runway of this new airport shall be put into operation this year.

STAMPS IN AZERBAIJAN

The Armenian ombudsman says Azerbaijan has issued stamps depicting a man in medical gear who “disinfects” Artsakh from Armenians.

"The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has issued the ‘Azerbaijan 2020’ postage stamps, one of which is an open propaganda for the extermination of the Armenians of Artsakh," Arman Tatoyan noted.

According to him, this needs to be taken into account during the process of determining the borders of Armenia to guarantee the rights to life, physical and mental inviolability of Armenians.

PUTIN INFORMS

President Vladimir Putin presented to the members of the Russian Security Council the results of Monday’s trilateral meeting in Moscow with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the avenues for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

Current issues of Russia's foreign and domestic policy were also discussed with Russian Security Council members.

Meanwhile, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia will welcome the establishment of a direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the holding of joint humanitarian measures by the two countries.

PROSECUTOR GENERAL DISMISSED

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Artur Tovmasyan, on Friday issued an official statement noting that on January 9, Prosecutor General Mher Aghajanyan had submitted his resignation to the NA and, with the set procedure, again submitted his resignation on Friday.

Accordingly, Aghajanyan has been dismissed as Prosecutor General of Artsakh, as of Friday.

SHIRAK GOVERNOR RESIGNS

The governor of Shirak Province, Tigran Petrosyan, on Friday submitted a letter of resignation to the government of Armenia. Araks Kirakosyan, acting head of the information department of the Shirak provincial hall, stated this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The provincial governor will comment on his decision immediately after the [respective] decision by the government," Kirakosyan added.

Tigran Petrosyan was appointed the governor of Shirak in February 2019.