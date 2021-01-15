Opposition Prosperous Armenia faction meets with candidate for member of Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Jhangiryan

Secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Abovyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that today the faction had a meeting with Gagik Jhangiryan, who is a candidate for member of the Supreme Judicial Council.
“The meeting was held in a normal working atmosphere. Allow me to not list the issues we discussed since this was a closed meeting. The only thing I can say that all the issues of public concern were raised during the meeting,” he said.
Asked if the faction has already decided if it will vote in favor or against Jhangiryan, Abovyan said the faction would make a decision after considering the results of the meeting.
Jhangiryan is nominated for member of the Supreme Judicial Council by the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly. Over the past two days, Jhangiryan has also had meetings with the My Step and Bright Armenia factions.