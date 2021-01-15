Armenia FM talks about immediate return of POWs during phone talks with Finnish counterpart

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian today held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto.
Minister Aivazian briefed his counterpart on the situation following the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the steps being undertaken to maintain the ceasefire and stabilize the situation in the region. In this context Minister Aivazian emphasized the safe and immediate return of prisoners of war, captured civilians and others detained as a priority of the Armenian sides.
The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Finland highlighted the importance of addressing the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
During the phone conversation the interlocutors touched upon the issues on the Armenian-Finnish agenda. Both sides stressed the need to give a new impetus to the political dialogue, including through reciprocal visits and promotion of the political dialogue.
They also touched upon the Armenia-European Union partnership and the cooperation between Armenia and Finland within this framework.