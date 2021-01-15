ARF-D member: There are four paths to take to make Nikol Pashinyan resign

There are four paths for us to take to make Nikol Pashinyan resign. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan declared during a meeting in the Armenian city of Gyumri today.

“First, if Pashinyan had understanding and responsibility and thought about the country, he would resign. Second, if the My Step faction of the National Assembly realizes that it is also betraying Armenians by defending Nikol Pashinyan, it will convene a special parliamentary session and impeach him. Third, the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has already submitted a report to the Prosecutor General’s Office with the demand that the latter brings a charge against and detains Nikol Pashinyan under the article of state treason. Fourth, if two-thirds of the government (10 ministers) undertake an initiative, Nikol Pashinyan will resign,” Saghatelyan said, adding that consistent efforts need to be made in these four directions.

“There are many people who are telling us to go and kill Nikol Pashinyan. There are others who say he is a traitor and is still in power. Dear citizens, this is not the path to take. We need to force Pashinyan to step down by demanding consistently as a nation. The people need to come out to the streets and make the authorities resign, and Nikol’s resignation is a matter of time. The longer he stays in power, the more losses we Armenians will suffer. We have to do this together. There are some deputies elected from Gyumri, and one of them showed dignity and left parliament. You have to exert pressure and make the other deputies submit their resignation letters. This is the path to take,” Saghatelyan said.