News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 17
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
About 50,000 displaced persons return to Artsakh from Armenia
About 50,000 displaced persons return to Artsakh from Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

Every day, Russian peacekeepers escort convoys carrying locals and displaced persons back to Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], where the length of general-purpose roads on which travel is safe is increasing.
Russian peacekeepers are ensuring the return of refugees to their homes in Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
A total of 177 more displaced persons were transported by bus from Yerevan to Stepanakert.
In total, 49,638 displaced persons have already returned to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russian peacekeepers ensure the safe return of civilians to their places of permanent residence, humanitarian assistance is being provided, and civilian infrastructure is being restored.
The current ceasefire and the situation on the ground are being monitored at 23 observation posts, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos