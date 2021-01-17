About 50,000 displaced persons return to Artsakh from Armenia

Every day, Russian peacekeepers escort convoys carrying locals and displaced persons back to Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], where the length of general-purpose roads on which travel is safe is increasing.
Russian peacekeepers are ensuring the return of refugees to their homes in Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
A total of 177 more displaced persons were transported by bus from Yerevan to Stepanakert.
In total, 49,638 displaced persons have already returned to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russian peacekeepers ensure the safe return of civilians to their places of permanent residence, humanitarian assistance is being provided, and civilian infrastructure is being restored.
The current ceasefire and the situation on the ground are being monitored at 23 observation posts, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.