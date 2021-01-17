Alexei Navalny arrives in Moscow from Berlin

European Commission spokesman: Positive messages from Turkey must be reinforced by concrete steps

Zakharova: Russia plans to respond to free speech violations US

Russia MFA spokesperson comments on Germany response on Alexei Navalny

Missing resident of Armenia’s Kotayk is found dead in Aragatsotn canal

G7 summit to take place in UK on June 11-13

Singapore tightens country’s entry rules due to coronavirus

Homeland Party of Armenia: Fellow party member is apprehended illegally

Turkey, Azerbaijan to conduct military exercises

Germany FM says those vaccinated against COVID-19 should be given benefits

Two female Afghanistan Supreme Court judges are killed in Kabul

Russia cargo ship sinks off coast of Turkey

President: IVF state program has been re-launched in Artsakh

US Democratic Party governors accuse Trump administration of misleading about coronavirus vaccine stockpile

Media: FBI investigating foreign governments’ involvement in Capitol riots

Opposition’s civil disobedience car rally ends at Republic Square of Yerevan

Expert: COVID-19 quarantine had to be extended so as not to overload Armenia security, healthcare system

President: Overall electricity restored in Artsakh

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 3 fallen soldiers found during search

France calls on US, Iran to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Earthquake hits Georgia

Tallest and large national flag is raised in Armenia

Man arrested after attempting to break into Capitol Hill

Car rally of civil disobedience being held in Yerevan

ABC: Giuliani announces his involvement as lawyer in Trump impeachment case

351 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

"Inauguration" ceremony to be held for Biden's dog

Stepantsminda-Lars highway leading to Armenia closed due to risk of avalanche

Pence calls on Biden administration to have "eternal vigilance" in US relations with China

About 50,000 displaced persons return to Artsakh from Armenia

Tunisia PM announces change in Cabinet makeup

Facebook bans ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in US

COVID-19 new strain case detected in Argentina

Artsakh village resident was captured by Azerbaijani military and returned few hours later

National Security Service: Armenian parliament speaker is not an agent

Armenian parliament speaker to Vatican ex-envoy: Minasyan should answer for his false denunciation

WHO advises countries not to require COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Suren Sahakyan appointed as Armenian deputy defense minister

Ahval: US-Turkey relations are something old, new, and borrowed

Tigran Ulikhanyan appointed head of state supervision service of Armenia

Armenian ex-ambassador: Parliament speaker is an agent of the Turkish special services

Armenian government intends to work towards population growth

US executes man who killed 3 women in 1996

Aliyev, Erdogan discuss work of Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Karabakh

Germany elects new head of ruling Christian Democratic Union

German police arrest man as part of investigation into terrorist financing in Syria via Turkey

Norway disappointed with Russia's decision to withdraw from Treaty on Open Skies

UN: Number of migrants has decreased globally by 2 million amid COVID-19 pandemic

Russia resumes flights with 4 new countries

Deputy PM of Armenia presents situation in Artsakh to US Ambassador

Armenian PM candidate says Shushi was not captured by Azerbaijanis

Georgian President to meet with NATO Secretary General in Brussels

Ike Hajinazarian to head regional communications directors in Biden administration

Over 22,000 organizations temporarily suspend their activities in Armenia

Parents of conscripts not satisfied with meeting Armenian PM Pashinyan

Media: Turkish army shells positions of Kurdish formations in northern Syria

Armenian PM's opposition candidate Vazgen Manukyan meets Vanadzor residents

3 people die in Afghan blasts

UK to close all its tourist corridors amid new strain of coronavirus

Tasnim: IRGC launches ballistic missiles

Trump instructs US government to minimize purchases from China

Parents of conscripts meet with Armenian PM

Work on disposal of unexploded ordnance continues in Artsakh

263 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Azerbaijani side hands over bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen

About 100 Russian peacekeepers at observation posts in Nagorno-Karabakh vaccinated against coronavirus

Newspaper: Devaluation of Armenian dram continues

Investors assess Telegram at $ 30 billion

Facial recognition system to determine political orientation from photo

Ombudsman: Attempt to present demands to citizens of Armenia with threats and by intimidating is condemnable

Armenian police detain person who robbed money from parents of deceased soldier through deception

US executes drug dealer involved in murder of 11 people

ARF-D member: There are four paths to take to make Nikol Pashinyan resign

Armenia FM talks about immediate return of POWs during phone talks with Finnish counterpart

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Wendy Morton, situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed

Azerbaijan prohibiting the removal of over 1,500 works of art and exclusive samples from Armenian Shushi (PHOTOS)

Armenia government sets up inter-agency task force to respond to current and potential issues in Syunik Province

Azerbaijan president visits Shushi, resignations and dismissals continue in Artsakh and Armenia, 15.01.21 digest

Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Armenia opposition movement's PM candidate: I don't understand people who support Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian opposition movement's PM candidate on situation in Armenia and Nikol Pashinyan

Dutch PM's Cabinet resigns

Unified group of Armenian and Russian armies sums up results of activities carried out in 2020

Opposition Prosperous Armenia faction meets with candidate for member of Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Jhangiryan

Vazgen Manukyan refers to citizens who closed road in Gyumri as 'bums'

Armenian opposition movement's candidate for PM meeting with citizens of Armenia's Gyumri

Germany allows Nord Stream - 2 further construction

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ombudsman: We must not let Azerbaijan link captives’ issue to any point in trilateral statement

Turkey informs about composition of Turkish-Russian ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh

Group organizes 'barbecue party' near Armenian church in Turkey, video sparks protest (PHOTO)

Armenia ombudsman: None of our authorities has ever made genocide threats against Azerbaijani people

UAE and Cyprus sign defense cooperation deal

Yerevan court holding hearing on case of Armenia ex-National Security Service chief vs Armenian Times Daily

COVID-19 outbreak reported in 2 Karabakh villages

Armenian analyst indicates risks for Armenia in case of de-blockage of communications with Azerbaijan

Armenia PM: 2021 shall become year of restoration of our economic ambitions

Putin informs Russia Security Council about results of meeting with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev

Flights between Yerevan and Saint Petersburg resume