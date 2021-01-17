Russia cargo ship sinks off coast of Turkey

A Russian-flagged cargo ship sank in the Black Sea in the Inkumu region of the Turkish province of Bartin, and the Turkish authorities have launched a rescue operation, Anadolu news agency reported.
Bartin Governor Sinan Guner said rescue operations were hampered by bad weather.
The Russian embassy in Ankara is investigating the circumstances of the sinking of the cargo ship Arvin and trying to determine the fate of its crew members.
Rescuers have found the bodies of two sailors of this ship, a source in the Turkish disaster and emergency authority (AFAD) told Interfax.
Five crew members were rescued, and the search for the other eight sailors continues.