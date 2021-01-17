Russia MFA spokesperson comments on Germany response on Alexei Navalny

Russia has received materials from Germany about the incident of opposition member Alexei Navalny, but the answer of the German side did not contain anything about the essence of the questions presented. This was announced on Sunday by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Russia-1 television, Vesti.ru reported.
According to her, she was told about it by Russian experts working on the matter.
In addition, Germany's response contained the reference to the client's disagreement with the dissemination of the respective information. "A classic approach," Zakharova concluded.
It became known Saturday that the German ministry of justice provided materials to the Russian side in response to a request in connection with the poisoning of Navalny. Subsequently, the German side expressed hope that Russia would take immediate steps to investigate this crime committed against Navalny.
Alexei Navalny is expected to return to Moscow from Germany on Sunday. But media workers were denied access to the airport on the day the opposition blogger will arrive.