Armenia National Assembly has new MP

YEREVAN. – At the beginning of this year's regular session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, NA speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, who is chairing the session, informed that the parliament has a new member: Anna Grigoryan.

Subsequently, Grigoryan recited from the rostrum the text of the oath of office as an MP, defined by the law.

To note, however, Anna Karapetyan has already announced that she is leaving the majority My Step faction of the NA and will work as an independent MP. "At this difficult and historic moment for our country, I consider it my duty to make the just demands of the people heard, without being constrained by any political force. I am taking my mandate as an independent, non-partisan MP for the benefit of Syunik [Province], for the benefit of Vayots Dzor [Province], for the benefit of Armenia," she had written.