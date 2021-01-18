FBI investigates reports of laptop stolen from Pelosi's office to sell it to Russia

The FBI is investigating reports of laptop stolen from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, CNN reports.
According to CNN, the woman stole a laptop after allegedly entering the Capitol on January 6.
The case is under investigation now.
According to the source, the suspect is going to send a computer device to a friend in Russia to sell the device to the SVR (Russia's foreign intelligence service).
However, the affidavit notes that the transfer of the computer device to Russia failed for unknown reasons.
Williams is not accused of theft. She is only charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct. The FBI also added it appeared that Williams had fled and deleted her social media accounts.