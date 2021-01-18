Ayb Educational Foundation files lawsuits in Armenian court

Today, Ayb Educational Foundation filed two lawsuits with the Administrative Court of Armenia in regard to the interventions of state bodies over the past few months, also taking into consideration the fact that a reference was made to the letter sent from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia in the press release issued by the Prosecutor General’s Office on January 15.
The Foundation told Armenian News-NEWS.am that it reaffirms its position that the repressions of administrative and investigative bodies or any other body can’t lead to the desired outcome of the real clients.
In addition, taking into consideration the actions that have taken place over the past two-and-a-half years, Ayb Educational Foundation will launch a new legal procedure and will provide the public with details soon.