Armenian MP: Don't be too afraid of the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises

When we solve the issue related to missing persons, we will have a picture of how many prisoners of war there are. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia Andranik Kocharyan told reporters today.

“The issue of prisoners of war needs to be solved confidentially. To release a list of names means to put the lives of prisoners of war at risk and allow charlatans to disturb the process,” he said, adding that he believes there will be a list soon.

Touching upon the statements by the President of Azerbaijan and the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises, Kocharyan urged the reporters to not worry. “Aliyev likes to make belligerent statements. The current realities are such that the security system and the presence of Russia’s armed forces won’t allow for those statements to turn into a reality,” he said.

Kocharyan also touched upon the document stating that Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan is an agent of the National Security Service and said he is concerned about the fact that there are people who have access to the confidential documents of the National Security Service.