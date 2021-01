Former adviser to ex-defense minister David Tonoyan, a businessman David Galstyan is as a defendant in one of the criminal cases investigated by the National Security Service on the money embezzlement, Civilnet reported.

Galstyan was charged with embezzlement on an especially large scale. He is involved in four criminal cases.

David Galstyan owns some offshore companies, as well as companies registered in Armenia that are engaged in the arms trade and are the main suppliers of the army.