Joe Biden intends to offer immigrants 8-year path to citizenship

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a massive immigration bill on his very first day in office.
Biden hopes to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for the roughly 11 million people living in the US without legal status - it's a major reversal from the Trump administration's plan, AP reported.
Biden's campaign pledge has made a difference for Hispanic voters and other immigrant communities after four years of President Donald Trump's restrictive policies and mass deportations. Biden's initiative provides one of the fastest paths to citizenship for those living without any legal status in recent years.
The bill is expected to be introduced after Biden takes the oath of office on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, as a candidate, Biden called Trump’s actions on immigration an “unrelenting assault” on the US values. According to him, he would “undo the damage” while continuing to maintain border enforcement.