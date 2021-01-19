Armenia MOD refutes news about defense minister convincing opposition party leader to meet with Pashinyan

Recently, there has been a sharp increase of disinformation regarding the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The Ministry of Defense told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a Telegram channel recently disseminated information according to which Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan had met with leader of the People’s Party of Armenia Stepan Demirtchyan and convinced him to meet with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The news doesn’t correspond to reality.
What also doesn’t correspond to reality is the news according to which newly appointed Deputy Minister of Defense Suren Sahakyan is a relative of Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan.
Once again, the Ministry of Defense urges everyone to refrain from disseminating news related to the defense system that is not verified, much less clearly false.