Armenia MOD receives delegation of Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders
Armenia MOD receives delegation of Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today received the delegation of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders (UVLD) led by chairman of the UVLD’s board Sasun Mikayelyan, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Several issues related to implementation of the upcoming programs and partnership of the Ministry of Defense with the non-governmental organization consolidating freedom fighters and the development of army-society relations were discussed during the meeting.

Minister Harutyunyan expressed confidence that the volunteer land defenders will continue to make their significant contributions to defend the homeland and provide young people with a patriotic upbringing.
