First day as president: Joe Biden intends to sign a number of decrees on a wide range of issues

On his first day as President of the United States, Joe Biden intends to sign a series of decrees on a wide range of issues - from the coronavirus pandemic to climate change and immigration, to fulfill campaign promises, AP reported.
Biden will mandate mask-wearing and social distancing in all federal buildings and states, as well as federal employees and contractors.
He will urge all Americans to wear masks during the first 100 days of his rule.
Biden will also instruct the government to rejoin the World Health Organization, which Donald Trump stepped out of earlier this year, accusing it of incompetence over the coronavirus.
Biden will sign an executive order to join the Paris climate deal.
It will take 30 days for the US to officially return to the country agreement.
Biden will immediately lift the national emergency declared by Trump at the border in February 2018 to raise billions of dollars from the defense department to build the wall.
He will also stop construction to consider contracts and how money can be redirected to the wall.
Biden will overturn one of Trump's first decrees that said all of the roughly 11 million people in the country illegally were considered a priority for deportation.