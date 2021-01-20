News
Wednesday
January 20
News
Wednesday
January 20
Turkey asks Germany for permission to export military equipment
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish government asked Germany to approve export licenses for several weapons systems and components during a visit by FM Heiko Maas to Ankara, Sabah newspaper reported.

Turkish officials provided Maas with a list of equipment as Greece continued to press Germany to comply with the arms embargo on Turkey.

The German government rejected the request. The export licenses that Turkey is seeking include permission to sell engines for the Altay tank, the newspaper said. German arms firms are also awaiting Berlin's approval, arguing that granting the sale would be a win for bilateral relations.

The European Union unanimously approved sanctions against several Turkish state oil company officials at a summit in December for their involvement in drilling for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus. But it failed to agree on a proposal from France, Greece and Cyprus to impose an arms embargo. The EU will consider further punitive measures against Turkey at a summit in March.
