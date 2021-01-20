Russian and Armenian deputy FMs discuss several issues

Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Armenia Igor Morgulov and Avet Adonts held consultations. According to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed the partnership between Russia and Armenia for strengthening of security in the Eurasian territory, including the deepening of partnership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the development of economic interconnection on the continent, first and foremost in the context of the efforts to combine the Eurasian Economic Union and building of the Belt and Road Initiative of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
The talks were held in an atmosphere of constructive and mutual trust and confidence and contributed to further coordination of the cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Armenia.