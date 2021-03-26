Armenia Supreme Judicial Council forwards Administrative Court judge's application to Prosecutor General's Office

On March 25, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia received from Judge Mher Petrosyan of the Administrative Court an application, in regard to which the SJC immediately held a discussion to listen to Judge Mher Petrosyan, the Media and Public Relations Service of the Staff of the Supreme Judicial Council reports.
After the discussion, the SJC, guided by point 18 of part 1 of Article 89 of the Judicial Code of Armenia, forwarded to the Prosecutor General’s Office a copy of the application that Judge Mher Petrosyan of the Administrative Court had addressed to the SJC in order for the Prosecutor General’s Office to take necessary measures to solve, within the scope of its powers, the issues raised in the application.