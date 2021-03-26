Attorney: Russia rejects Armenia law-enforcement authorities' request to declare search against ex-Prosecutor General

The Russian Federation has rejected the request of the competent authority of Armenia to declare a search against former Prosecutor General of Armenia Gevorg Kostanyan. This is what Kostanyan’s attorney Gevorg Gevorgyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that there are several grounds for the rejection, including the unlawful request and the illegal political persecutions.

Deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Taguhi Tovmasyan had told reporters that she has a document from the International Criminal Police addressed to the Interpol National Central Bureau in Armenia stating that the Secretariat General of Interpol has come to the conclusion that the case regarding Kostanyan is political persecution against him and has renounced cooperation with Armenia under this specific case.

Gevorgyan informed that right after he found out about Taguhi Tovmasyan’s statement, he presented the arguments to the Criminal Court of Appeal in order for the latter to consider them as new circumstances when considering the request to lift arrest as a pre-trial measure against Gevorg Kostanyan.