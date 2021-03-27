Bodies of 5 more fallen servicemen found in Karabakh search operations

STEPANAKERT. – As a result of search operations carried out Saturday in Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) southern wing in the regions of Jrakan (Jabrayil) and Varanda (Fizuli)—which are now under the control of Azerbaijan—, Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the bodies of five more fallen servicemen. This was reported by the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
Since the ceasefire, the total number of remains found in the occupied territories of Artsakh—or transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijan—since November 13, 2020, is 1,523, of which, according to preliminary data, 25 are of civilians, and the rest are of servicemen, volunteers or reservists killed during the recent Artsakh war.
The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations will continue the search in the coming days, too, but from now on—as needed.