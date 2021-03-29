News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 29
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
European Council and European Commission heads to meet with Erdogan
European Council and European Commission heads to meet with Erdogan
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The head of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on April 6, Reuters reported referring to an official representative of the EU.

He did not give details of the visit of Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. But the visit is part of a renewed relationship, endorsed by EU leaders last week after Turkey took steps to reassure the EU over the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey, an EU candidate country, last held an official summit with the two EU heads in March 2020, when Erdogan met with Michel and von der Leyen in Ankara. Despite Turkey's decision to withdraw from a convention that protects women from violence and deterioration in human rights, the EU says it is ready to work with Ankara to expand trade.

Both sides are also seeking to negotiate new EU support for billions of euros for Syrian refugees in Turkey.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Andrea Wiktorin: EU will continue to support Armenia
The head of the European Union delegation to the country…
 EU warns of new migration crisis in Syria
As stated in a joint statement by the heads of the coordination headquarters...
 Borrell says Russia is a dangerous neighbor
As a result of the trip, Borrell said that the EU and Russia held an open and honest dialogue...
 Stoltenberg says EU, NATO will not be able to cope with challenges posed by Russia on their own
According to him, the meeting will discuss, in particular, the implementation of the Minsk agreements...
 Reuters: EU may prepare sanctions to pressure trade talks with Turkey
The report calls on Brussels to prepare a draft economic sanctions against Turkish individuals...
 Summit of heads of state and government of EU member states to be held through teleconference due to COVID-19
Earlier, the EU summit was planned to be...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos