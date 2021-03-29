European Council and European Commission heads to meet with Erdogan

The head of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on April 6, Reuters reported referring to an official representative of the EU.

He did not give details of the visit of Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. But the visit is part of a renewed relationship, endorsed by EU leaders last week after Turkey took steps to reassure the EU over the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey, an EU candidate country, last held an official summit with the two EU heads in March 2020, when Erdogan met with Michel and von der Leyen in Ankara. Despite Turkey's decision to withdraw from a convention that protects women from violence and deterioration in human rights, the EU says it is ready to work with Ankara to expand trade.

Both sides are also seeking to negotiate new EU support for billions of euros for Syrian refugees in Turkey.