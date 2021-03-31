New York State upper house approves marijuana legalization

The New York State Legislature passed a bill on Tuesday to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana. The state Senate voted in favor of the law: 40 people voted in favor, 23 - against it.

Later in the evening, the state assembly approved the bill by a majority vote (100 in favor, 49 against), CNBC reported.

If the Lower House of Legislature also passes this bill, then according to the regulations, it will have to be signed by the Governor of New York State Andrew Cuomo.

If the bill is signed into law, New York State will become the 15th in the country, along with the District of Columbia to legalize the drug for recreational use.