Monument to Greta Thunberg erected in UK

A monument worth £ 24,000 has been erected in Britain near University of Winchester to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, according to the BBC.

The university administration announced that this is the world's first full-length Thunberg monument.

However, this event caused discontent among university students.

The students did not support the installation of a monument to her, because due to the pandemic, the students needed financial assistance.

In turn, the university administration said that the amount spent on the installation of the Tunbert monument was not intended for students or teachers as assistance or remuneration.