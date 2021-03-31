Legendary army commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan dies

Today, hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), commander of the military operation for the liberation of Shushi, Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos) died at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by doctors at Erebuni Medical Center where the legendary army commander had been transferred to in a serious condition a few days ago.
Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan was born on May 22, 1939 in Tbilisi. He graduated from the military school in Baku and later the Military Academy of Transport and Rear of Leningrad.
Ter-Tadevosyan served in Afghanistan, Germany, Czechoslovakia and Belarus as part of the Soviet army.
In 1988, he joined the struggle for the liberation of Artsakh and actively participated in the military training of volunteer fighters.
In 1990, he joined the “Sasuntsi Davit” volunteer detachment.
In 1991, he was appointed Head of the Extra-Military Preparation Division of the Defense Committee of Armenia.
On October 30, 1991, through a military operation under the command of Ter-Tadevosyan, the newly established self-defense forces of Artsakh liberated Togh village of Hadrut region, which was of major strategic significance.
In May 1992, Ter-Tadevosyan showed active participation in the preparation for the military operation to liberate the city of Shushi.