Wednesday
March 31
Amnesty applied to former head of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's security staff
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Amnesty has been applied to Vachagan Ghazaryan, former head of security staff of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, and the proceedings against him have been terminated. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am Wednesday by lawyer Mher Hakobyan.

Earlier, another criminal charge—abuse of office—had been brought against Ghazaryan.

The decision to postpone the consideration of the matter of terminating—on the grounds of amnesty—the criminal prosecution against Vachagan Ghazaryan, and which was upheld by the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, was appealed in court.

Subsequently, the body conducting the proceedings made a decision to terminate—on the basis of amnesty—the aforesaid criminal prosecution.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
