Kosovo's new FM says she considers the opening of country's embassy in Jerusalem to be “a done deal”

Aliyev presents demands related to Zangezur once again

Armenia opposition party member: Minister should have been thrown out of office for attacking a journalist

Google to donate € 25 million to newly created European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news

Karabakh President sends telegram of condolence on occasion of death of Artsakh hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Armenia State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition member resigns

Armenia Shirak Province governor, Russia Ambassador discuss trade, economic, educational and cultural relations

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut and Fizuli

Israeli MFA says Turkey did not ask Israel to agree to exchange ambassadors

Armenia faces COVID-19 3rd wave, Azerbaijanis destroy Armenian monument in Karabakh, 31.03.21 digest

Armenia Armed Forces 2nd military formation holds staff training session

Armenia Armed Forces Rear Department holds consultation

Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Armenia citizens' initiative forming "Council for Business Relations" (LIVE)

Armenia PM: Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan is embodiment of patriotism, high professionalism

Amnesty applied to former head of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's security staff

Rouhani says US administration can lift sanctions on Iran in just an hour

Turkey’s Erdogan intends to visit Karabakh’s Shushi

One dollar passes AMD 531 threshold in Armenia

Armenia parliament deputy speaker: I am interested in the 42% who are disappointed with politics

Karabakh internal affairs minister holds discussion on security within country's borders

Azerbaijani police blackmailing wife of detained journalist with intimate scenes

Armenia parliament vice speaker: Opposition today is richer, more competitive than ruling team

Russia Supreme Court's Judicial Department hosts Armenia Supreme Judicial Council delegation

China urges WHO to investigate possibility of COVID-19 leak from US labs

Armenia MP: Constitutional Court's decision not contradicting statement on revelation of March 1, 2008 events case

Legendary army commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan dies

New York State upper house approves marijuana legalization

US Department of State confirms Turkey's participation in Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh

Armenia high-tech minister submits resignation

World Bank forecasts 3.4% economic growth in Armenia for 2021

Italy announces immediate expulsion of two employees of Russian Embassy

Armenia PM Pashinyan’s lawsuit against opposition party leader is accepted for court proceedings

Armenia Human Rights Defender: Azerbaijan is entangled in lie on captives’ issue

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijanis must leave Syunik Province

Unsuccessful attempted coup d'état in Niger

US State Department: Murders, tortures, repressions are used in Azerbaijan

Central Bank: Considerable increase in inflation expectations maintained in Armenia

Armenia FM, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States discuss Armenian captives’ issue

Monument to Greta Thunberg erected in UK

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yields no results Tuesday

Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Razm.info: Azerbaijan social media write about death of 2 more soldiers

1,148 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia high-tech minister to resign?

Armenia National Security Service has new deputy chief

Armenia PM Pashinyan dismisses Investigative Committee vice-chair

Armenia-made ventilators ready for clinical trials (VIDEO)

45 people die in stampede during farewell ceremony for Tanzania late president

US intends to re-enable visas for overseas professionals

World oil prices on the rise

Newspaper: Armenia, Artsakh former presidents make top-secret decision during their talk

Newspaper: Details from process of Armenia President's petition sent the Constitutional Court

Newspaper: Armenia PM reduces his circle of trusted persons

Armenia man, 32, injured in landmine explosion

Armenia parliament speaker awards Russia Federation Council chair with National Assembly Medal of Honor

Armenia ruling party MP says Karvachar didn't belong to Armenians

Oman hopes agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthis will be reached very soon

Thai billionaire accused of defamation of monarchy

Armenia President says June 20 snap parliamentary elections are likely to be held

Armen Sarkissian on possibility of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku

Putin awards Russian-Armenian figure Ruben Margaryan

Movement of ships via Suez Canal restored

Xiaomi officially announces its intention to start production of electric vehicles

Sputnik Armenia: PM's chief of staff: Minister Suren Papikyan to manage ruling party's campaign headquarters

Armenia war veterans to participate in programming course

Armen Sarkissian: Armenia could have avoided the war

Armenia President: I don't think political crisis would have been solved, if I took sides

Apple may reveal new iPhone, Mac and Watch models on June 7

New UK Ambassador arrives in Armenia

Azerbaijanis destroy monument in Karabakh's Shushi

Armen Sarkissian: For Yerevan, relations with Moscow are sort of constant, regardless of who is in power in Armenia

Egypt to buy appropriate equipment to avoid re-closure of Suez Canal

Jerusalem Post: Armenian Genocide recognition by Biden administration will be signal to whole world

Austria negotiates with Russia to purchase one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Opposition Homeland Party member: Nikol Pashinyan deliberately led Armenia to defeat

Opposition Homeland Party member: Fate of Armenia highly depends on Artsakh

Over 20 heads of government and global agencies call for international pandemic treaty

Armenia opposition MP asks PM why government failed to pay half of natural gas fees for borderline residents

182,500 chickens and domestic ducks to be slaughtered in Czech poultry farms