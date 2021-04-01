Armenia to get gratuitous assistance from China

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the signing of an agreement on technical and economic cooperation with the government of and China.
The explanation of the respective decision states that with the signing of this agreement, 100 million Chinese yuans (about US$15.5 million) of gratuitous assistance is expected to be provided to the Armenian government for the construction of a new pavilion of the state-owned Public Television of Armenia and for the implementation of some other jointly coordinated programs.
At the same time, the Chinese government has provided gratuitous assistance—through several other agreements—to implement a program aimed at developing the Public Television of Armenia.