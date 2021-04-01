News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia to get gratuitous assistance from China
Armenia to get gratuitous assistance from China
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the signing of an agreement on technical and economic cooperation with the government of and China.

The explanation of the respective decision states that with the signing of this agreement, 100 million Chinese yuans (about US$15.5 million) of gratuitous assistance is expected to be provided to the Armenian government for the construction of a new pavilion of the state-owned Public Television of Armenia and for the implementation of some other jointly coordinated programs.

At the same time, the Chinese government has provided gratuitous assistance—through several other agreements—to implement a program aimed at developing the Public Television of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos