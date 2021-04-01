Armenia President and FAST CEO discuss prospects for development of technology

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received founding CEO of the Foundation for Armenia Science and Technology (FAST) Armen Orujyan, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for the development of technology, and Armen Orujyan presented the current activities and future-oriented programs of the FAST.
Sarkissian and Orujyan also touched upon their cooperation within the scope of the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) presidential initiative for the development of science and technologies.