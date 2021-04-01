Chiefs of Armenian and Russian armies' General Staffs discuss regional security issues

Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Armenia Valery Gerasimov and Artak Davtyan discussed regional security issues during their phone conversation.
As reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the ensuring of regional security and the conduct of the peacekeeping operation [in Nagorno-Karabakh], as well as the prospects for military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Armenia were also discussed during the phone talks.