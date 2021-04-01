News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ruling party MP explains how citizens will vote during upcoming snap parliamentary elections
Armenia ruling party MP explains how citizens will vote during upcoming snap parliamentary elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Maria Karapetyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“Dear citizens, during the elections, you will vote for only one political party, not one of the candidates included in the list of the particular political party. You will simply take the ballot indicating the name of your preferred political party and place it in an envelope. However, this doesn’t mean you won’t know who is included in the political party’s list since the lists will be promulgated in advance. This electoral system is referred to as simple proportional.”

Today the National Assembly of Armenia adopted, in the first and second readings, the bill on making amendments and supplements to the “Electoral Code of the Republic of Armenia” Constitutional Law, which proposes to do away with the rating electoral system and introduced the proportional electoral system with closed lists.

As reported earlier, Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20, 2021.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament adopts, in second reading and fully, the bill on making amendments and supplements to Electoral Code
The co-authors of the bill are deputies of...
 1,097 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 26 more coronavirus patients have died, but eight of them—from some other illnesses…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan electoral list has surprises
Who are they?...
 Newspaper: New developments in case of Armenia parliament bloody massacre of 1999
More than a dozen people were questioned…
 Armenia parliament vice speaker: Opposition today is richer, more competitive than ruling team
In terms of its strength, its resources…
 Newspaper: Armenia, Artsakh former presidents make top-secret decision during their talk
And promised each other that they would not tell about it even to their closest persons…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos