Armenia opposition MP: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs not allowed to visit Artsakh due to Azerbaijan's preconditions
Armenia opposition MP: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs not allowed to visit Artsakh due to Azerbaijan's preconditions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The format of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group exists and is active, but there are several problems. For instance, the Co-Chairs have trouble visiting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) since the sides set different conditions. This is what leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan told reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan today.

“In the past, they would visit through the Lachin corridor, now they can’t because Azerbaijan sets preconditions and tells them to visit via Aghdam. The activities of the Co-Chairmanship depend on Armenia’s proactive foreign policy. Armenia doesn’t have such a foreign policy today,” Marukyan said.

Marukyan said it’s absurd to rely on the Minsk Group to solve all the issues, including the reduction of brigades in Syunik Province or the reduction of the number of soldiers of the Armed Forces.

Asked about the territories of Artsakh, Marukyan said the following: “Artsakh is occupied, but before de-occupation, there are many other issues to solve. For instance, prisoners of war aren’t being returned since there are preconditions, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is unable to serve our national interests.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
