Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s body is seen off from Yerevan church with applause
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Those present at the Yerevan church said their last goodbye with round of applause to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan—a.k.a. Commandos—, the Hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Knight of the Golden Eagle Order, and commander of the victorious operation to liberate Shushi town in the first Artsakh war.

As reported earlier, according to his wish, Ter-Tadevosyan will be laid to rest on the same day at a family cemetery in Yerevan.

By the decision of Armenia’s Prime Minister, a commission has been set up to organize the wake and funeral of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan.

Ter-Tadevosyan passed away Wednesday, at the age of 81.
