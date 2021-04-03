News
Artsakh Security Council chief meets with Stepanakert university lecturers, students
Artsakh Security Council chief meets with Stepanakert university lecturers, students
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan on Saturday met with the students and faculty of Mesrop Mashtots University in the capital Stepanakert.

Presenting the history of the Artsakh liberation struggle, Balasanyan made an analysis of the military, political, and socioeconomic situation in Artsakh after the end of the 44-day war in 2020, and of the existing problems and the avenues for resolving them.

Particular importance was attached to the unity of the youth and their active participation in building the future during this difficult and accountable period for Artsakh.

The ideas about the vision for Artsakh's development during the post-war period were presented, too.
