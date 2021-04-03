Security of Armenia defense ministry building will be strengthened

The government introduced an amendment to the Law on Military Police so that the protection of the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense could be implemented by the military police. 168.am reported.

Prior to the adoption of this decision, the protection of the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the access control was carried out by the forces and means of the unit, which is the military unit of the Armed Forces.

However, now the Ministry of Defense has found out that, for security reasons, it became necessary to protect the administrative complex of the Ministry with the forces and means of the military police.

The decision of the government provides that the corresponding personnel of the military unit of the Armed Forces, guarding the administrative complex and the access regime of the ministry, together with the appointed servicemen, will be completely transferred to the military police of the defense ministry, creating an appropriate department in the structure.