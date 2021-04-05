Turkish authorities detain 10 retired admirals for opening 'the Montreux treaty up to debate'

Turkish authorities have detained ten retired admirals for opening 'the Montreux treaty up to debate' aimed at preventing the militarization of the Black Sea, Anadolu reported.

The statement, signed by 103 former admirals, drew backlash from officials who saw it as a direct challenge from the military to the civilian government.

Four more suspects were called to the police within three days as part of an investigation into the allegation.

The admirals are suspected of conspiring against state security and constitutional order, according to the news site Haberturk.

President's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the statement contained signs of a military conspiracy to overthrow the government.

The Montreux Convention, signed in 1936, regulates the use of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles by cargo ships from other countries. It gives Turkey control of the straits within its borders and guarantees access for civilian ships. It also restricts the access of naval ships. Turkey plans to build a huge canal linking the Black Sea north of Istanbul with the Sea of ​​Marmara in the south, which the Turkish official said would not be subject to the convention.