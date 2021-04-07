Financial Times: Google accused of illegal surveillance of Android users

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems has filed a lawsuit against Google in France, alleging that the American tech giant is illegally targeting Android users without their consent.
Android phones generate unique advertising codes, similar to Apple Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), which allow Google and third parties to track user behavior on the Internet to better target ads, the publication notes.
A complaint filed Wednesday by Schrems-led non-profit organization Noyb alleged that by creating and storing these codes without first obtaining explicit permission from the user, Google was engaged in "illegal operations" that violate EU privacy laws.
Max Schrems’s campaign group Noyb has urged the French data privacy authority to investigate Google's tracking practices and force the company to comply with its privacy practices. The plaintiff argues that fines should be applied to the tech giant if an observer finds evidence of misconduct.
This is not the first lawsuit of this kind filed by Schrems against tech giants. Last November, Noyb filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of violating the law by allowing it to track iPhone users without their consent. The case is currently being investigated by Austrian and Spanish privacy regulators.