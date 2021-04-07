News
Wednesday
April 07
News
Armenia PM Office's Public Relations and Information Center head resigns
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Director of the Public Relations and Information Center State Non-Commercial Organization Lily Minasyan said she has submitted her resignation letter for personal reasons and refuted the news spread by the media according to which she has a conflict with Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arsen Torosyan.

For a long time, the presses had been spreading news that the employees of the Center are in a tense situation, Torosyan has instructed the Center to organize fake attacks against his personal enemies several times and Minasyan has rejected. The presses also reported that, after this, Torosyan intervened to delay the salaries of the employees.For 
Հայերեն
