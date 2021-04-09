Newspaper: Armenia honorary consul to Kazakhstan is arrested

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: RA honorary consul to Kazakhstan [and businessman] Hayk Terteryan has been arrested. The court has ordered house arrest for to him. He is accused of violating the environmental legislation of Kazakhstan. This is reported by the Kazakh online newspaper zakon.kz. The Armenian businessman faces 7-10 years in prison.

The Armenian businessman found himself at the center of a high-profile scandal late last year after the West Kazakhstan Aktobe Region's environmental department, local authorities inspected—on the traces of the reports of complaints by the population of Bestamak village—the pig farm belonging to him. With the inspections, they considered confirmed that the pig farm simply buried the bio-waste near the village of Bestamak. According to Kazakh law enforcement, about 200 tons of waste was removed from the ground. It also turned out that the enterprise had been dumping the waste in the environment for two years without a proper permit. As a result, they made the RA honorary consul go bankrupt, imposing a fine of 7 billion tenges, which is about 7.5 million [US] dollars. His case is in court.

We tried to find out from the MFA [of Armenia] whether they were aware that the RA honorary consul had been arrested in Kazakhstan, whether they were going to defend him. MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan responded that they would inform as soon as they had information.