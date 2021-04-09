News
Friday
April 09
Dollar falls after long rise in Armenia
Dollar falls after long rise in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 532.36/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.58 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 633.58 (down by AMD 4), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 729.96 (down by AMD 8.32), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.90 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 433.88, AMD 30,070.44 and AMD 20,949.1, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
