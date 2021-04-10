Biden on late British prince Philip: His legacy will live on

US President Joe Biden honored the memory of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died the day before.
"Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly," Biden said of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.
"On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip," Biden said in a statement.