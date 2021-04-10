Talks between Zelenskyy and Erdogan kick off in Turkey

On April 10, negotiations between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his colleague Recep Erdogan began in Turkey. The conversation between the leaders of the states will be held in a tete-a-tete format, Channel 24 reports.
The Ukrainian leader arrived in Turkey with First Lady Elena Zelenskaya. They immediately went to the residence of the President of Turkey - Huber Palace.
Erdogan met the presidential couple there.
Members of the Ukrainian delegation were met by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. According to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, its composition is quite large. There are representatives of all spheres of activity - from economic to military.