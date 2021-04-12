Armenia MFA expresses condolences on occasion of death of Ambassador Arman Navasardyan

On April 11, 2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia Arman Navasardyan, who has made significant contributions to the functioning of diplomatic service of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic and the Republic of Armenia with his longstanding activities and vast experience, died at the age of 82, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reports.

Arman Navasardyan was born in 1939 in Yerevan. He graduated from the Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has held various positions within the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic bodies of the USSR abroad. Between 1991 and 2001, he has served as Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, as well as Armenia’s Ambassador to Austria, Hungary and Lebanon.

After holding various positions, Arman Navasardyan shared his rich knowledge and experience with young diplomats by lecturing at various educational institutions in Armenia. Navasardyan’s political analyses and articles are also noteworthy.

The highly experienced diplomat who was respected by his colleagues and loved by his family will remain bright in our memories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia expresses deep condolences to Mr. Navasardyan’s family and all those who are mourning his loss.

The Requiem Service for Arman Navasardyan will be held on April 13 at 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Yerevan.

The funeral will take place on April 14 at 1 p.m.