Armenian official: Proceedings on egg market in Armenia were launched ahead of Easter

Administrative proceedings on the egg market in Armenia had been launched in late March, that is, before the situation created ahead of Easter. This is what Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan told reporters.
According to him, the proceedings are still in progress. “The Commission is conducting monitoring after the holiday, and its functions are linked to oversight over the conduct of businesses with overriding positions in the market,” he said.
Gevorgyan also stressed that the Commission had recorded violations of the anti-competition agreement at the end of 2019 and that the offenders have been held liable.
The prices of eggs were astronomical ahead of Easter in Armenia.