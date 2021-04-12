Inter-agency commission for Armenia-EU CEPA roadmap implementation holds session, reports summed up

The inter-agency commission coordinating the actions ensuring implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Document on the Armenia-EU Partnership Priorities held today a regular session chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan.
As reported the Government of Armenia, the status and course of implementation of the actions in regard to migration envisaged by the CEPA Roadmap, regulation of public services, territorial administration, waste management, protection of consumers’ rights, digital financial services and road safety in 2020 and 2021 were reported during the session.
With this session, the inter-agency commission summed up the reports on the performance of actions in all sectors in 2020 and 2021. The participants of the session decided to consider the draft roadmap in regard to the provisions that entered into force on March 1, 2021 during the next session (the European side will present its considerations in the near future).