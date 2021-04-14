Head of Karabakh's Sarushen village on April 7 shootings and Azerbaijanis

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head of Sarushen village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Karen Gasparyan said the situation in the village is calm after the incident that took place on April 7, the enemy isn’t shooting, and the villagers continue farming.

“Nobody is afraid. The villagers continue to work. All the villagers returned after the war, and the village has been fully resettled,” he said.

Currently, there are 60 families (360 residents) in Sarushen. According to the head of the village, even though the village is near the border, nobody is even thinking about leaving the village.

The village head added that even though there have been many gunshots fired after the war, the enemy has only fired gunshots into the air to intimidate the people, and this time the enemy targeted farmers.

Gasparyan said even though everyone, including the police and peacekeepers knew about the incident on April 7, an official statement was issued on April 12 after the news was spread by all media outlets.

According to him, even the Azerbaijanis are afraid since their cars pass through the village 3-4 times a week on their way to Shushi. They are afraid that the Armenian residents may damage their cars, if they do something. We don’t make provocations. They go through the village at ease,” he said.

As reported earlier, on April 7 at around 9:40 a.m. Azerbaijanis from the Sargsashen village (occupied by Azerbaijan) fired at residents of Sarushen village working on the fields of the village. Azerbaijan used a machine gun and broke the glass window on the left side of a tractor belonging to V. Harutyunyan.