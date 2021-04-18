Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan is violating international principles, military conflict continues

The annual report of the Human Rights Defender has been released, and there are nearly 2,000-page reports due to the increase in the number of human rights violations during the novel coronavirus pandemic and the war. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan told reporters today.

According to Tatoyan, the priority objective is to ensure an atmosphere of solidarity and tolerance. “Unfortunately, the level of intolerance is at a level that is very troubling. This is further deepening polarization, which is inadmissible. The political system needs to serve human rights protection. The primary objective of the Office of the Human Rights Defender is to enshrine, in the current post-war situation, the violations of human rights with professional principles and approaches and the procedures that are used to analyze the violations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” he said.

Tatoyan emphasized that the Azerbaijani authorities are leading a policy with fascism and extreme hatred. “One of the primary issues is related to the rights of borderline residents, and these are issues related to properties, as well as social and economic rights,” he said. Talking about the report, Tatoyan said the Office of the Human Rights Defender has sent the report to the parliament, NGOs and government agencies and that proposals follow the presentation of every issue. “There are issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, admission to kindergartens during the pandemic, medical services at hospitals, places of detention for those who are deprived of liberty, and we have paid special attention to children’s and the rights of persons with disabilities,” he added.

Tatoyan also touched upon border-related issues and stated that there are problems with the protection of the rights of borderline residents since there have been gross violations upon the arrival of Azerbaijani soldiers and border guard troops in Syunik Province following the war. “This is also why I state that there needs to be a buffer zone. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces and border guard officers must leave with their panels and flags,” he said, adding that the territories in which the soldiers and officers are deployed need to be free and safe, starting from grazing fields.

Tatoyan mentioned that the Azerbaijani authorities are currently trying to create an impression that rights haven’t been violated. “I don’t accept the alleged claims that it’s the Azerbaijanis territory since there hasn’t been any demarcation between the two sovereign states of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has made a statement on this, and the President of Armenia has also made a statement on the uncertainty of borders,” Tatoyan stated.

Touching upon the return of Armenian prisoners of war, the Human Rights Defender stated that Azerbaijan is clearly politicizing the issue and is speculating it on different platforms. “Azerbaijan’s goal is to take advantage of the fact that our compatriots are captives and maintain the tension. The country doesn’t have the right to act like this. It had to return the captives as soon as the war ended, without any preconditions. The Azerbaijani authorities are violating international and human rights principles. If international organizations aren’t going to respond, it means they encourage this, and this is creating a dangerous precedent. The military conflict continues, just like it existed before November 9, 2020 and after that,” he stated and added that here it is necessary to work with large-scale international organizations.