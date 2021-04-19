Turkish official: Construction of highway linking Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan has been launched

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructures Adil Karaismailoglu says construction of the highway to link the continental sector of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan has been launched.
“We believe construction of the highway linking Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan should end as soon as possible. Construction has already been launched and is in progress. Construction of the Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan railway will be launched right after the highway is exploited,” Karaismailoglu told Yeni Safak, adding that the organizing of transport communication between Azerbaijan and Turkey through Nakhchivan was discussed during the recent visit of the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan to Ankara. “The specifics of the transport corridor between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan were agreed. It was planned to launch construction of the railway to Nakhchivan in December 2021, but since the road will be built more quickly, the railway construction can be launched immediately after that,” the minister said, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.
“We also agreed on extending our Kars-Nakhchivan railway to Dilucu to allow Azerbaijan to establish connection through Nakhchivan, not Georgia,” he added.