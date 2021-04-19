Turkish journalist sentenced to 10 months in prison for insulting religious values

Curcumin may be effective against COVID-19

Mourinho receives 77,500,000 Funt Sterlings from dismissals

Armenia opposition MP at PACE: Baku's "War Trophy Park" must be closed

UN Secretary-General says the world is 'on the verge of the abyss'

Over 50 crime lords apprehended through special operation in Yerevan

Israel's intelligence services believe that talks in Vienna will lead to US return to Iranian nuclear deal

Armenian POWs' issue included in PACE Spring Session agenda

Britcoin: British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency

Karabakh President visits construction sites in Stepanakert, apartments to be ready in 2 years

Pakistan releases 11 policemen taken hostage by Islamists

Armenia President and Ombudsman visit military posts

Azerbaijan announces launch of hydroelectric power station in Karabakh's Mataghis village

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Jabrayil today

Turkish official: Construction of highway linking Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan has been launched

Rwanda: French government bears significant responsibility for predictable genocide

Greece lifts quarantine restrictions for travelers from EU, US, and several other countries

Karabakh ex-emergency situations service deputy head summoned to Armenia National Security Service

Armenia Armed Forces officers meet with relatives of war veterans

Lithuania: the elderly have no money left for food due to quarantine

Armenia 1st President receiving symptomatic treatment after testing positive for COVID-19

R.I.P. LFC: English fans stage protests

Armenia minister, Iran Ambassador discuss design of Sisian-Kajaran-Agarak road

Armenia MP Sergey Bagratyan prevents citizen's attempt to commit suicide

Group of veterans of Russia Internal Affairs Ministry awarded by order of Armenia police chief

ICRC Armenia representative: Azerbaijan allows Armenian POWs to talk to family members on the phone

People with 3rd blood group face increased risk of blood clots

PACE to discuss Armenian POWs issue, almost 200 Armenians get AstraZeneca vaccine, 19.04.21 digest

Armenia court rules to annul police chief's order, policeman's position restored

Kate Middleton reconciles Prince William and Harry

Armenia President signs laws

Swedish public health agency issues guidelines for people who was vaccinated against COVID-19

Armenia PM Pashinyan to not be questioned at court in criminal case against opposition party leader

Karabakh official views actions of several deputies of Armenia PM's alliance as misuse of office

Dwayne Johnson buys mansion for $ 28 million

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun to run in snap parliamentary elections, if they are held

Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering

Karabakh official dismissed from office during discussion held in Armenia parliament

Armenia missing serviceman's parent: I'll be government officials' nightmare, if my son isn't returned

Armenian ruling party MP: I can't say if Azerbaijan wants to accede to EEU and how Armenia will react to that

Armenia ruling party MP: Parliament to consider large package of bills on amendments to Electoral Code next week

Armenia opposition MP at PACE: Baku's "reasoning" that those captured after Nov. 10 aren't POWs is obscene lie

Macron welcomes decision of French clubs not to join Super League

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council meeting is held chaired by member Jhangiryan

Karabakh emergency situations service on news about Azerbaijanis entering Stepanakert and making purchases

Karabakh Parliament Speaker expresses condolences on death of Ashot Shmavonyan

Armenia parliament majority member: There are at least 3-4 options for unblocking roads

Prince Harry to fly back to US after his grandfather's funeral

Sambo wrestlers who fell in recent war are posthumously awarded title of eternal champion of Armenia

Armenia ruling bloc MP: You must either make the enemy manageable or destroy it

Karabakh Security Council Secretary receives Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine

Armenia legislature approves several amendments to laws

Armenian freedom fighter: Armenia must extend term of military service, not shorten it

Employees of Armenia's Sotk gold mine shut down road with demand for their salaries

Paracetamol overdose: What issues may arise?

Armenia PM signs decision to postpone advisor's visit to Syunik Province for a month

FM adviser: Armenian Genocide recognition process remains one of our priorities

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slammed after wearing Dolce & Gabbana corsets

Armenia delegation member: POWs’ issue will be discussed at PACE Tuesday

Armenia hospitals’ bed capacity for Covid is used up, says health ministry official

UEFA Executive Committee approves change in Champions League set

Armenia health ministry official: We have increase in coronavirus mortality

What Genocide anniversary commemorations are planned in Armenia?

Iranian MFA speaks on talks with Saudi Arabia

Tottenham boss Mourinho fired over Super League

COVID-19: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated

What foods are dangerous to eat early in the morning?

Armenia delegation member: Armenian POWs’ issue discussed at PACE Conservatives and Reformists political group

EU urges Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine

Bright Armenia MP on ruling bloc: I hope they will not do that extreme stupidity

Trump slams Biden's plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Number of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan is higher than Baku confirmed, says ombudsman

Bright Armenia leader: Our brothers will be able to continue contract military service, protecting our borders

Armenia ambassador to Israel is charged

Cost of copper is growing by over 1%

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues Monday

Armenia army launches another military exercise, Smerch missile system also used

Sputnik V inoculation against coronavirus kicking off in Armenia Monday

298 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Drive-by shooting in Louisiana, 5 injured critically

World oil prices dropping

17 people arrested in Helsinki protest against Covid restrictions

Brazil urges women to delay pregnancy as much as possible due to coronavirus

12 top football clubs agree to establish European Super League

Alaska to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

Zidane: Defeat is to surrender, the rest is a journey

Armenian National Congress party official: Leader of Armenia is liar

La Liga: Real unable to beat Getafe

Serie A: Napoli, Inter play draw

US calls for ban on Peloton treadmill over child’s death

US nurse charged for threatening to kill Vice-President Kamala Harris

FA Cup: Leicester City make it to final

Ajax score KNVB Cup for 20th time

Armenia dancers pay tribute to martyrs of Armenian Genocide with group dance

Roma-Torino: 1-3

Manchester United win, 8 points behind leader

Slovakia President supports Czech government's actions to expel Russian diplomats

Financial Times: Saudi Arabia's and Iran's top officials hold direct talks

NATO already blames Russia for explosion in Czech Republic's Vrbetice