Person who killed man in Yerevan public transport vehicle turns himself in to police

Garegin Baghdasaryan, 58, a resident of Artashat, Armenia, on Tuesday turned himself in to the Artashat police.
According to shamshyan.com, he is suspected of stabbing to death Yerevan resident Armen Hunanyan, 40, in a Yerevan public transport vehicle on April 14.
After the murder, Baghdasaryan had left the scene, a criminal case was initiated against him, and he was declared wanted.
Garegin Baghdasaryan is being transferred to the Yerevan central police department, and from there he will be taken to the investigative body.